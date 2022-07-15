Gabriel Jesus’ Arsenal trophy desire revealed by Xhaka after winning 'everything' at Manchester City

The Brazil international striker has traded life with the Premier League champions for the Gunners, but ambition still burns bright

Gabriel Jesus may have won “everything” at Manchester City, but Granit Xhaka says the Brazilian striker remains determined to add to his trophy collection after his transfer to Arsenal.

The South American frontman has joined the Gunners in a £45 million ($53m) deal and took less than 90 seconds to register his first goal for the club during a pre-season game against Nurnberg.

Xhaka is confident all of those added to Mikel Arteta’s ranks at Emirates Stadium are ready to deliver tangible success in north London.

The 25-year-old registered 95 goals for City, while helping them to four Premier League titles and three Carabao Cup triumphs.

Xhaka told Sky Sports: “They bring something more than only games and wins, they bring the mentality of winning something and that is what we need here. It’s not so easy just to speak, but you have to show it on the pitch as well.

“They bring experience and of course Gabby knows the Premier League. He has already won everything, but the most important thing is to bring players that have hunger.

“You can win a lot of trophies and say ‘okay, it’s enough’ but these guys they want to win much more with us. This is what makes us happy to have them.”

Can Jesus help Arsenal back to the Champions League?

Arsenal have been making moves in the summer window as they attempt to force their way back into contention for a top-four finish in 2022-23.

They narrowly missed out on hitting that target last season, meaning that a sixth successive campaign is to be spent outside the Champions League.

Alongside domestic efforts, the Gunners will also be looking to chase down Europa League glory.

Xhaka says that would be his favoured method of securing a Champions League spot.

“I would prefer to win the Europa League to get back into the Champions League if I’m honest because it’s a trophy,” said Xhaka. “But if we can get in the top four in the Premier League and win the Europa League, that would be more special.”

