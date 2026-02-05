How to get UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 Final tickets: Feb 7 fixtures, teams & prices

European futsal fans have been in a frenzy ever since UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 got underway on January 21.

We’ve witnessed absorbing and enthralling encounters throughout, but anticipation is building in Slovenia as the tournament reaches a dramatic climax this Saturday (February 7).

We are set for a sensational Saturday of futsal thrills, and you could be there to savour every moment. Let GOAL take you through all the final day ticket information, including where you can buy them, how much they cost, and much more.

When is the UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 Final?

Following two weeks of group stage encounters and knockout matches, UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 Finals Day will take place on Saturday, February 7, in the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana.

Date Fixture (CET) Venue Tickets Sat, Feb 7 3rd Place: France vs Croatia(4pm) Arena Stozice (Ljubljana) Tickets Sat, Feb 7 Final: Portugal vs Spain (7.30pm) Arena Stozice (Ljubljana) Tickets

How to buy UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 Final tickets?

Supporters have been able to purchase UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 tickets since October 27, 2025, via the various host nations’ futsal sites, which were accessible on the official UEFA site too.

Those buying tickets to the final day’s action in Ljubljana will also be able to see the 3rd place match, as well as the final.

In addition, fans can purchase Euro 2026 tickets on the secondary market on websites like Ticombo. Be aware that when buying on secondary markets, ticket prices may be higher than face value.

How much are UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 tickets?

For fans purchasing tickets via the host nations’ site, prices have ranged from €15 (category 2) to €20 (category 1) and that remains the same for the final day’s action.

It’s worth checking out secondary resellers, such as Ticombo, if you’re struggling to purchase tickets for the final day, as they may sell out through official routes or have limited stock available.

What to expect in the UEFA Futsal Euro Final 2026?

It’s 30 games down, just two to go at UEFA Futsal Euro 2026, but those remaining two on Saturday, February 7, are the most vital of course, and both promise to be epic encounters.

Up first, it’s France vs Croatia in the 3rd place match, and then it’s the big one, Portugal vs Spain, which will decide who sits on the European futsal throne.

This will be the third time the Iberian rivals have locked horns in a UEFA Futsal Euros final. It’s currently one apiece between the pair. Spain took the honours in 2010, winning 4-2. However, in a highly entertaining final in 2018, which went to extra-time, Portugal would hold their nerve and clinch a 3-2 triumph.

Following that standout win against their neighbours, Portugal would defend their title in style in the Netherlands four years later, beating Russia 4-2 in the Euro 2022 final. Under the expert tutelage of Jorge Braz, who amazingly has managed the Selecao das Quinas since 2011, they now go in search of a famous hat-trick of Euros' titles.

The only other previous side to complete a hat-trick of consecutive title wins is Portugal’s opponents on Saturday. Spain would dominate the event for almost a decade, reigning as Euro champions at four successive Championships between 2005 and 2012. They also lifted the trophy at the 1996, 2001, and 2016 tournaments.

Portugal and Spain have been in top-notch form over the past couple of weeks. Both sides have 100% records, scoring a total of 48 goals between them. Diogo Santos and Pany Varela have been the pick of the netbusters for the Portuguese, while for Spain, it’s been Mellado and Antonio Perez who have starred in front of goal.

UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 Final hospitality tickets

Official hospitality tickets are also available for the final day’s action of the UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 from €100.

The package includes a culinary service, a selection of beverages, and comfortable seating in the VIP tribune section.

What is the UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 Final venue?

The UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 final and 3rd place match will be played at the Arena Stozice in Ljubljana. It’s Slovenia's biggest arena and was built in 2010.

It has previously hosted matches from a multitude of sporting tournaments, including EuroBasket 2013, UEFA Futsal Euro 2018, 2022 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship, and EuroBasket Women 2023.

Who are the most recent UEFA Futsal Euro winners?

Below, you can find a list of all the previous UEFA Futsal Euro finals: