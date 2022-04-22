Tyson Fury has returned to the United Kingdom to defend his heavyweight belts against Dillian Whyte, in what he says will be his last ever boxing match.

Naturally, a fight of this magnitude has sparked a lot of discussion, and plenty of footballers have had their say, including Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, England international Declan Rice, and Aston Villa bossSteven Gerrard.

So which fighter are the footballers backing? GOAL takes a look.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte predictions

Former Liverpool captain, Steven Gerrard, was particularly confident of the current champion, backing Fury to win.

"Fury for me is someone who we should just enjoy, to be alive at the same time, to be able to watch him," said the Liverpudlian. "I think it will be comfortable, but he’ll probably do it after six (rounds) at some point."

Current Reds star Trent Alexander-Arnold agreed but believes it won’t be so straightforward, saying: "I like both fighters to be honest. I always back Fury in fights, I think he’s got what it takes. Dillian’s got a lot of heart, I think it’ll be a real scrap. Who knows? It’s heavyweight boxing, anything can happen."

Fury appears to be the overwhelming favourite among football stars, with Rio Ferdinand, Peter Crouch, and Joe Cole all expressing their faith in the current heavyweight champion.

Ferdinand says that "Whyte can cause some problems", but ultimately believes that Fury’s experience will give him the upper hand.

Crouch predicted an eighth-round stoppage in favour of Fury, while Cole believes the fight will go the full 12 rounds before Fury gets the unanimous decision in his favour.

West Ham captain Declan Rice on the other hand, wasn’t so sure, saying: "I have to sit on the fence, I can’t call it.

"It’s hard because (with) Dillian Whyte, you never know what you’re going to get, he’s got an absolute bomb on him. But Fury is just so good, technically unbelievable.

"I think Whyte’s gonna have to knock him out if he wants to win, I think if it goes to points, Fury will outbox him."

Watch the full predictions below.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight time & date

The fight between Fury and Whyte will take place on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The undercards will start at 6pm BST (1pm ET), with ring walks for the main event scheduled for 10pm BST (5pm ET). These times are subject to change depending on the length of the undercard bouts, as is always the case.

Fury vs Whyte: Live stream & how to watch on TV

In the UK, Fury vs Whyte will be broadcast live on Saturday night on BT Sport Box Office. The pay-per-view will cost fans £24.95.

Once purchased, fans can watch the bout live on the BT Sport Box Office channel or, alternatively, you can stream the fight online on the official BT Sports website or app.

In the U.S. the fight will be available to stream and watch live via ESPN PPV.

