Fuming Erik ten Hag made Man Utd flops sit and listen to Man City celebrations after derby day humiliation

Erik ten Hag wanted Manchester United players to hear the celebrations from Manchester City's dressing room after their derby defeat at Old Trafford.

Man Utd listened to Man City celebrations

Erik ten Hag cancelled day off

Players given 'homework' to study

WHAT HAPPENED? Annoyed at the second half collapse in the 3-0 defeat, The Sun has reported that Ten Hag told his United players to sit in silence and listen to the celebrations coming from the City squad. They could also hear the away fans, with a day off after the game cancelled and additional 'homework' dished out so that players can at least understand and learn from what they did wrong.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The derby result marked a seventh defeat in just 14 games across all competitions so far for United in 2023-24. The Red Devils also left it very late to beat Brentford recently, only narrowly beat Sheffield United and needed a stoppage time penalty save from Andre Onana to preserve their lead against Copenhagen in the Champions League. Although pressure is growing from some fans, Ten Hag is believed to still have the full backing of the Old Trafford hierarchy. That isn't expected to change once Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes his 25% buy-in either.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Ten Hag will be hoping to see a response from his players when Newcastle visit Old Trafford on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup fourth round - a repeat of last season's final.