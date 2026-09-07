Nobody saw this coming. Quique Sánchez Flores has stolen the spotlight from Spain's coaching giants, claiming La Liga's best coach award for August despite falling short of the perfect record Hansi Flick managed with Barcelona.

The battle at the top of the Spanish table ignited early and unexpectedly. Four rounds in, Barcelona sit alone at the summit on a perfect 12 points, while the surprise package of the season, Deportivo Alavés, occupy second with 10 after a historic start. Real Madrid have slipped to third on 9. This season, the fight will not be limited to the two giants alone.

The Spanish league association officially announced the Deportivo Alavés coach had won the award, following a stunning start for the Vitoria side, who collected 10 points from a possible 12 to sit second behind only Barcelona.

Under Sánchez Flores, Alavés produced a flawless opening. They kicked off with a crushing 3-0 win over Getafe at the Mendizorrotza, followed by a 1-1 draw away to Rayo Vallecano, before rounding off August with a valuable 1-0 win over Villarreal on their own ground. They are not merely a passing guest among the leading positions.

The Alavés train did not stop there. In the fourth round yesterday, Sunday, the team kept up their strong displays and swept aside Osasuna 5-2, moving to 10 points in second place, just two behind leaders Barcelona, who have yet to be beaten with three wins and a draw.

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The crown came after Sánchez Flores saw off heavyweight names such as Barcelona coach Hansi Flick and Real Madrid coach José Mourinho in the final vote. It sends a clear message: the great work he is doing in Vitoria has not gone unnoticed, and Alavés have become the true dark horse of La Liga this season.