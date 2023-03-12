Fulham vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch Fulham against Arsenal in the Premier League from the UK, US and India, as well as kick-off time and team news...

Arsenal take on Fulham in a crucial Premier League clash on Sunday at Craven Cottage.

The hosts are winless in nine Premier League meetings with Arsenal (D2 L7) since a 2-1 home win in January 2012. They've lost all four against the Gunners at Craven Cottage in this run. Moreover, they head into this fixture on the back of a 3-2 loss against Brentford which further highlighted their miseries.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have won all four of their away Premier League London derbies this season by an aggregate score of 8-0.

In the history of the English Football League, no side has ever won five consecutive away London derbies while keeping a clean sheet each time. hHence, history beckons Mikel Arteta's men who will be hoping to continue their four-match winning streak in the league to further consolidate their grip on the top of the table.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Fulham vs Arsenal: date & kick-off time

Game: Fulham vs Arsenal Date: March 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm GMT / 7:30 pm IST Venue: Craven Cottage

How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, and can be live-streamed on SKY GO Extra.

In the United States (US), the game will be live-streamed on Peacock.

In India, this fixture will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network and can be streamed on Hotstar.

Check out GOAL's Soccer on US TV guide

Check out GOAL's Football on UK TV guide

Fulham team news and squad

Fulham will miss Palhinha with suspension while Tom Cairney is set to return to the squad. However, Layvin Kurzawa and Neeskens Kebano remain sidelined with injuries and Cedric Soares cannot play against his parent club.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Lukic; Willian, Pereira, Solomon; Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers Rodak, Leno Defenders Tete, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Ream, Diop, Robinson Midfielders Reed, Pereira, Lukic, Francois, Cairney. Forwards Wilson, Solomon, Willian, De Corova-Reid, James, Vinicius, Mitrovic.

Arsenal team news & squad

Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny continue to remain out of action due to injuries.

However, the Gunners will be boosted with the return of Kieran Tierney and Martin Odegaard. Meanwhile, Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey could all be reinstated to the starting XI.

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Martinelli, Nelson