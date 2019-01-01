Live Scores
Transfers

Fulham sign Babel from Besiktas in £1.8m deal

Comments()
Getty
The ex-Liverpool attacker will join Cottagers' push to avoid relegation

Fulham announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Ryan Babel from Besiktas.

The club paid £1.8 million (€2m / $2.3m) to sign the former Liverpool attacker, who has a deal with the club running through the end of the season.

Babel made made 146 appearances for Liverpool during a three-and-a-half year stint with the club from 2007-11.

Editors' Picks

The Netherlands international will join the club's push to stay in the Premier League, as Fulham currently sit 19th in the Premier League.

Article continues below

“My first impressions are good and I’m very excited," Babel said in a statement to fulhamfctv.

“I definitely have faith that Fulham can stay up. That’s one of the reasons that I’m here, to try and help that to happen. I’m ready to go, I’m excited and I can’t wait.”

More to follow...

Next article:
Why Arsenal-bound Suarez failed to make the grade at Barcelona
Next article:
EFL asks Leeds to explain 'spygate' scandal
Next article:
Asian Cup 2019: Fixtures, results, standings, tickets & complete guide to January tournament
Next article:
Barcelona focus on Stuani in search for backup striker
Next article:
Spurs confirm Kane sidelined for at least six weeks with ankle injury
Close