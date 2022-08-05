Fulham vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time and how to watch

Title favourites Liverpool begin their Premier League campaign against newly promoted Fulham

Liverpool will kickstart their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a clash against newly promoted Fulham at the Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Liverpool lost two out of their five pre-season friendlies but both those games featured second string sides. The Reds have already added a trophy to their cabinet with a strong performance against Manchester City to clinch the 2022 Community Shield.

Fulham, on the hand, just had one victory to their name in a pre-season period which also involved a 5-1 defeat to Portuguese side Benfica.

While Liverpool would want to start their fight for the Premier League title with a victory, Fulham will hope to put up a strong fight at home against one of the title favourites. Ahead of what promises to be an interesting battle at Craven Cottage, GOAL has listed all the information you need below.

Fulham vs Liverpool date and kick-off time

Game Fulham vs Liverpool Date August 6, 2022 Kick-off 12:30 BST / 07:30 ET

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool on TV and live stream

The Premier League encounter will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate and will be available to stream live through the BT Sport app and website.

While in the United States the match will be live streamed via Peacock Premium.

Fulham team news

Marcos Silva has confirmed a knee injury to Harry Wilson who is set to be sidelined for the immediate future.

“He got an injury in a behind closed doors game against Aston Villa, ”Silva revealed ahead of his team's season opener against Liverpool. “It’s difficult to give a timeline."

Former Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah is also set to miss the start of the season with an injury. But aside fron the duo, Silva confirmed that the rest of the squad is fit and ready to go.

Goalkeeper Marek Roadk, Paulo Gazzaniga, Bernd Leno Defenders Kenny Tete, Tosin Adarabioyo, Shane Duffy, Tim Ream, Joe Bryan, Terence Kongolo, Antonee Robinson, Kevin Mbabu Midfielders Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Nathaniel Chalobah, Andreas Pereira, Tyrese Francois, Josh Onomah, Joao Palhinha Forwards Ivan Cavaleiro, Neeskens Kebano, Harry Wilson, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Anthony Knockaert, Rodrigo Muniz, Manor Solomon

Liverpool team news

The big news from the Merseyside is the return of goalkeeper Alisson Becker in goal for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to have his No 1 back in goal for the season opener against Fulham as he is an integral part of the Reds' title challenge this season.

Naby Keita remains doubtful for the game due to an illness but the midfielder. isset to be assessed before kick-off to see if he can play a part.

Liverpool have a long list of injured players who have all been ruled out for the season opener. Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas, Diogo Jota and Caoimhin Kelleher are all out of the game against Fulham.

New signing Darwin Nunez, who scored on his debut to help Liverpool win the Community Shield, could be offered his Premier League debut on Saturday.