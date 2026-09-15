From Tottenham to the Gulf: a single obstacle stands between an Arab club and Richarlison

Brazilian Tottenham forward Richarlison looks set to be frozen out of the pitch until next January, with one possible exception.

According to The Sun, Richarlison cannot play in the Premier League because Tottenham left him out of their 25-man squad after he asked to leave earlier this summer.

Roberto De Zerbi wants only committed players around him. He signed off on the drastic measure.

Richarlison could have featured against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, but De Zerbi confirmed it would not happen.

All of which leaves Tottenham's top scorer for the 2025-2026 season facing months of uncertainty. How did it come to this?

Last season the Brazilian finished with 11 Premier League goals, more than double the tally of Tottenham's second-best scorer, and he played a pivotal role in keeping the club up.

His only hope now lies in escaping the hell of Tottenham for one of the countries where the summer window remains open, such as the UAE.

Word has emerged of a possible move to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai. Doubts remain over whether the club can meet his wages, the very sticking point that scuppered other deals this summer.

The Greek Super League window shuts this evening, but no move looks imminent there either.

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Trabzonspor, home of Mohamed Salah, were also linked. That one fell flat, with Tottenham sources denying they had received any offer from the Turkish side.

Then came Vasco da Gama, Richarlison's boyhood club in Brazil.

He was understood to be open to a temporary switch, but Tottenham had already reached the maximum of six loaned-out international players, so it could not happen.

Spurs are believed to have accepted a 20 million pound offer from Vasco before the Brazilian window shut at four o'clock in the morning UK time this Saturday.