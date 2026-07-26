From the Premier League: Barcelona officially complete their third signing

Barcelona today, Sunday, officially announced the signing of Catalan defender Martina Fernández, 21, from England's Everton. The deal marks the player's return to her homeland after an absence lasting a year and a half.

An official statement confirmed the Catalan club had activated the buy-back clause it retained when the player moved to England, for a sum close to 150,000 euros. Fernández has signed a contract that runs until the summer of 2029.

The official signing ceremony will take place in the coming days at the office of club president Joan Laporta, with Xavier Puig, head of the women's football department, in attendance.

A rich history with the Blaugrana

Fernández is a familiar face in the corridors of the Camp Nou. She made her first official appearance for the first team in the 2021/2022 season at just 17 years of age, under coach Jonatan Giráldez.

During that first spell, she played 22 matches, 15 of them in the Spanish league, starting in 12.

The 2024/2025 season, though, brought a meniscus injury that kept her off the pitch for several months. She recovered and moved to Everton, where she initially joined on loan before the English club signed her permanently, with Barcelona retaining the right to control her future.

Strengthening the defence

Fernández returns at a crucial time. Barcelona are looking to reinforce their central defence following the departure of Mapi León and the ongoing recovery of Laia Aleixandri, making the young defender a reliable alternative for Pere Romeu's defensive line.

At Everton, Fernández established herself as an indispensable regular, playing 25 matches in the Women's Super League. She returns with broader experience, greater maturity, and a real chance to secure a permanent place in the coach's line-up.

This is Barcelona's third deal of the current summer transfer market, after Renee van Asten and Tyler McCammey, as part of the club's plan to strengthen the ranks of its women's team.