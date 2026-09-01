Al-Hilal swallowed up their traditional rivals Al-Ahli inside the first half hour of the Clasico, both on and off the pitch.

The hosts welcomed Al-Ahli on Tuesday at the Kingdom Arena in a rescheduled match from the third round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Those first 23 minutes were extraordinary. Al-Hilal took a clear lead over Al-Ahli in both performance and result, while their fans painted a striking picture off the pitch too.

Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic opened the scoring in the ninth minute, breaking clear against Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after a fine pass from Sultan Al-Mandash.

Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville doubled the lead for "the Leader" in the 23rd minute. He burst down the left flank before a low shot deceived Mendy and found the net.

Between the two goals, Al-Hilal's fans caught the eye with more than one banner. One showed an image of a shark alongside a warning message: "Danger, sharks' zone", reflecting what the team produced on the pitch.