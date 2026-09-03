From Girona to the first team: how a single training session changed the fate of a Barcelona player

Barcelona's players reported for pre-season on Monday 13 July, called in for medical examinations. Brian Fariñas was among them.

His time at the club looked set to be fleeting. Barcelona and Girona were closing in on a 3 million euro deal for his transfer.

The following day brought the first training session under head coach Hansi Flick, and everything changed. The German loved what he saw of Fariñas and went straight to sporting director Deco, asking him to halt the deal with Girona, according to Spanish newspaper "Marca".

Flick wanted eyes on the player throughout pre-season, specifically to take him to the England training camp, before reaching a final decision.

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Towards the first team

Fariñas convinced him. Scrapping the Girona move was only half of it. Flick decided to promote him to the first team.

Last Tuesday, on the final day of the transfer window, the club registered the player in Barcelona's first-team squad with the number 4, worn by Ronald Araujo last season.

The personality of the 20-year-old Spaniard won Flick over. "He is a committed and very talented player," the coach said of him on one occasion.

Versatility matters to Flick too. Fariñas is a holding midfielder by trade, but he can operate as a playmaker and even as a full-back.

Competition in midfield will be fierce and the player knows it. He's ready for the challenge, and a place in the first team is reward enough in itself.

Developed at Villarreal's academy, Fariñas arrived at Barcelona in 2018. He won the UEFA Youth League with Barça, and last season he played 33 matches for the reserve side, scoring 5 goals and providing 7 assists.

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