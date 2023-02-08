Fresh Man Utd 'setback' for Sancho revealed by Ten Hag as he gives update on Antony injury

Erik ten Hag has revealed that Jadon Sancho was dealt a fresh "setback" as a result of Casemiro's red card against Crystal Palace.

Ten Hag provides Sancho update

Was set to feature against Palace

But didn't as Casemiro sent off

WHAT HAPPENED? Having officially made his return to action against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, which was greeted with a mighty roar from Old Trafford, Sancho looked set to play a part in United's 2-1 win over Palace at the weekend. However, manager Ten Hag has explained the "setback" which meant he couldn't feature.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was also a pity, but one of the consequences of Casemiro's sending-off is that I couldn’t bring him (Sancho) on because we had to make other subs," Ten Hag stated in a press conference. "I planned to bring him on, so that was also a setback for him, but we were very happy with the win over Palace. It shows the good spirit in the team and gives the team more motivation and confidence, but it was bad in a lot of other aspects."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A bright start to life under the Dutch coach quickly derailed as Sancho's form plummeted in the first half of the 2022-23 season, echoing his underwhelming first year as a Red Devil. As a result, Ten Hag sent the winger away on an individualised training programme, and didn't include him in United's mid-season training tour during the World Cup.

He has since made his return, though, which comes at a good time as Ten Hag has confirmed that £85 summer signing Antony will be unavailable for United's game against Leeds on Wednesday night. "I don’t know," Ten Hag said when asked how long the Brazilian will be out. "I don’t think it is a long time but we have to see how it develops in the coming days. It is in his leg, but I can’t specify. You will understand that."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO? Antony's injury presents Sancho with the chance to win back his place in the side almost immediately. The England international has to get back up to speed quickly, with United also having two fixtures against Barcelona in the Europa League and a League Cup final to play in February.