How to get French Open 2026 tickets: Roland-Garros 2026 tennis tickets, where to buy, schedule & more

The tennis season steps up a gear this May, as the top players on the planet head to Roland-Garros for the second Grand Slam of 2026, the French Open.

With the likes of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka all set to star, it’s going to be a sizzling fortnight of clay court action. You could be seated in the stands watching a host of match-ups.

Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital French Open ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost and much more.

When is the French Open 2026?

The French Open 2026 will take place from Sunday, May 24, through to Sunday, June 7. The thrilling fortnight breaks down as follows:

Men’s and Women’s Singles 1st to 4th Rounds: May 24 - June 1

May 24 - June 1 Men’s and Women’s Quarter-Finals: June 2-3

June 2-3 Women’s Singles Semi-Finals: June 4

June 4 Men’s Singles Semi Finals: June 5

June 5 Women’s Singles Final: June 6

June 6 Men’s Singles Final: June 7

Singles play begins at 11am CET daily, until the semi-finals, with night sessions starting at 8:15 pm CET daily, until the last four too.

How to buy French Open 2026 tickets

Official French Open tickets can be purchased on the Roland-Garros ticketing site. Initially, a lottery/ballot system is put in place to manage the high demand for tickets.

For the 2026 edition of the French Open, the lottery registration period opened for two weeks between December 3 and 17, 2025. Those tennis fans who were successful in the draw were given a priority purchase window to buy tickets, which started in February.

The first-come, first-served general sale of tickets commenced on March 31 for access to the outer courts during the opening week. From late April, there will also be a last-minute sales window.

As well as buying French Open tickets directly on the Roland-Garros site or via the official resale platform, fans do have the option to obtain them on the secondary market too. Ticombo is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

How much are French Open 2026 tickets?

French Open 2026 ticket prices vary significantly depending on the court, session and day. The overview of official prices is as follows:

Ticket Type / Court Round / Session Price Grounds Pass Early Rounds €35 upwards Show Courts Day Session €199 upwards Court Philippe-Chatrier Night Session €299 upwards Court Philippe-Chatrier Women's Final €550 upwards Court Philippe-Chatrier Men's Final €750 upwards



Remember to keep tabs on the official French Open (Roland-Garros) ticket portal, for additional information and also on secondary sites such as Ticombo for current availability.

What French Open 2026 hospitality packages are available?

Official hospitality packages for the 2026 French Open, details of which can be accessed via the Roland-Garros site, include premium reserved seats on Court Philippe-Chatrier and access to exclusive eating areas. These packages typically include gourmet dining, unlimited beverages and dedicated VIP entrances.

Hospitality package venues include the following:

L’Orangerie: A 5-star experience offering a seated gourmet lunch or dinner.

A 5-star experience offering a seated gourmet lunch or dinner. Le Pavillon: A 4-star experience featuring a walking buffet (first week) or full meal (second week) near the players.

A 4-star experience featuring a walking buffet (first week) or full meal (second week) near the players. La Mezzanine: Offers a 4-star gastronomic dining experience.

Offers a 4-star gastronomic dining experience. Salon Legende: A premium corporate suite with gastronomic dining.

French Open hospitality packages will increase in price as the tournament continues:

Early Rounds: €380 upwards

€380 upwards Quarter-Finals: €550 upwards

€550 upwards Semi-Finals & Finals: €1,800 upwards

What to expect from the French Open 2026

There were numerous memorable moments and compelling stories during the 2025 French Open, which would have been further heightened if you had been watching from the stands at Roland-Garros.

Carlos Alcaraz defended his men’s French Open title in style, following an historic 5-hour, 29-minute marathon with Jannik Sinner. In what became the longest French Open final of all-time, the Spanish sensation roared back from two sets down to claim the crown.

Buoyed by his trophy-winning performance at the Australian Open earlier this year, Alcaraz now attempts to emulate Rafael Nadal and Bjorn Borg, who both famously won three French Opens in a row.

In the women's singles, Coco Gauff was the toast of Roland-Garros, as she captured her first French Open title and second career Grand Slam. The Stars and Stripes were out in full force on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with Gauff becoming the first American woman to win in Paris since Serena Williams in 2015.

Runner-up, Aryna Sabalenka, had shocked the French crowd in the semis after knocking out Iga Swiatek. The Polish star, who thrives on clay, had reigned supreme for three years on the spin at Roland-Garros, between 2022 and 2024. She will return this year with a score to settle.

Where is the French Open played?

Roland-Garros is a complex of tennis courts, including stadiums, that hosts the French Open annually. It’s located at the western side of Paris, at the southern boundary of the Bois de Boulogne in the city’s 16th arrondissement.

It's named after a pioneering French aviator and was constructed in 1928 to host France's first defence of the Davis Cup. The French Open was also first staged there in the same year and has been held there ever since.

The 34-acre complex now contains twenty courts, including three large-capacity stadiums: Court Philippe Chatrier (15,000 capacity), Court Suzanne Lenglen (10,000 capacity), and Court Simonne Mathieu (5,000 capacity).

Who are the recent French Open winners?

Here’s a rundown of the last ten French Open men’s and women’s singles winners