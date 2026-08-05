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Al Hilal v Al Nassr - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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Free transfer: former world champion joins the Saudi league

Transfers
Abha
Al-Jazira
N. Fekir
Saudi Pro League
France
World Cup
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
France

A strong new signing in the Roshn League

The former world champion has joined the Saudi Roshn League on a free transfer, the latest in a string of eye-catching moves this summer.

Newly promoted Abha have announced the signing of French midfielder Nabil Fekir in a video released by the club.

Fekir arrives as a free agent after his contract with UAE side Al-Jazira expired at the end of last season.

Abha kept the finer points of the deal under wraps. Earlier press reports, though, confirmed the 33-year-old has signed a one-year contract with an option to extend for a further season.

He represents a serious coup for Abha. Fekir won the 2018 World Cup in Russia with France, featuring as a substitute in every match without scoring or registering an assist.

His CV makes for impressive reading. He shone at Olympique Lyonnais between 2013 and 2019 before a successful five-year spell with Spain's Real Betis, then joined Al-Jazira in the UAE in 2024.

Fekir hit the ground running in the Emirates last season, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists across 25 appearances.

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