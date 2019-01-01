Fred calls for Man Utd to be more consistent in Premier League: 'We want to be around the top of the table'

The Brazilian wants to see the Red Devils transfer their cup form into top-flight matches, with a place in the top four slipping out of reach

Fred insists are still "fighting for a place" and "looking to improve" after a nightmare start to the 2019-20 campaign.

The Red Devils are currently 14th in the Premier League table, just five points clear of the drop zone and a whopping 11 points behind fourth-place Leicester after 11 fixtures.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have only picked up three wins in total and suffered their fourth defeat of the season last time out at Bournemouth.

However, United showed signs of progress during an eye-catching 3-0 win at home to Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday, which they have the opportunity to build upon this weekend.

Ahead of 's arrival at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, Fred has admitted that the squad is "not happy" with recent results, but believes there is still a collective desire to get back among the "top positions".

The Brazilian acknowledged the importance of cup competitions, before expressing his desire for United to be more consistent in the Premier League.

“Yes, the cups are important, but so is the league," Fred told MUTV. "Whatever game we’re playing in, we go on the pitch to do our best and, of course, we’re always looking at the league table.

“We’re Manchester United, we want to be around the top of the table, we want to be fighting for a Champions League place. So we’re not happy with the position we’re in, but we’ll look to improve, I’m sure of this. We’ll do our best so that we can get into the top positions.”

The Red Devils can move up to eighth in the top flight with a win over Brighton, but Fred is wary of the threat posed by "a team with a lot of strength".

“They’re a good team, but all games in the Premier League are difficult. We saw this in the last game against Bournemouth, it was a very difficult game for us,” the 26-year-old added.

“Against Brighton, it’ll be no different, it’ll be a tough game, but we’re Manchester United. We always play to win, to leave with three points.

“They’re a difficult team to play against. When I arrived here, I played against Brighton [in the 3-2 defeat at the Amex Stadium in August 2018].

“They are a team with a lot of strength. It’ll be a tough game but we need to play the ball on the floor. They’ve also been playing well so it’ll be a good game and I hope we come away with the win.”

United cannot afford to drop any more points before the international break, with a tough trip to Brammall Lane to face up next on November 24.