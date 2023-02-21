Frankfurt vs Napoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Frankfurt against Napoli in the Champions League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Napoli take on Eintracht Frankfurt in a Champions League Round of 16 clash away from home on Tuesday.

Napoli, who currently have a 15-point lead at the top of the Serie A table, have won their last seven matches in the league and are in red-hot form.

Frankfurt have also enjoyed a good run of form recently, losing just once in their last 13 matches in all competitions, and are currently sixth in the league table.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India and stream live online.

Frankfurt vs Napoli date & kick-off time

Game: Frankfurt vs Napoli Date: February 21, 2023 Kick-off: 3.00pm ET, 8.00pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Feb 22) Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

How to watch Frankfurt vs Napoli on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed on Paramount+, ViX, VIX+.

The match is broadcast live on BT Sports in the United Kingdom (UK) and can be streamed live on the BT Sport app/website.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the Champions League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+, ViX, VIX+ UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport app/website India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD Sony LIV

Frankfurt team news & squad

The only injury concern in the Frankfurt squad is Eric Dina Ebimbe, who remains sidelined due to an ankle injury.

Oliver Glasner will likely field his team in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with in-form striker Randal Kolo Muani starting up front.

Frankfurt possible XI: Trapp; Smolcic, N'Dicka, Tuta; Buta, Kamada, Sow, Max; Lindstrom, Gotze; Kolo Muani

Position Players Goalkeepers Trapp, Ramaj, Bignetti, Horz Defenders N'Dicka, Smolcic, Toure, Chandler, Buta, Lenz, Max, Tuta, Otto, Schroder Midfielders Jakic, Sow, Kamada, Rode, Hasebe, Ebimbe, Gotze, Lindstrom, Knauff, Loune Forwards Kolo Muani, Alidou, Borre, Alario

Napoli team news & squad

Giacomo Raspadori is the only player that Luciano Spaletti will be missing for this clash, as he is out with a muscle injury.

Star striker Victor Osimhen limped off in the club's win over Sassuolo last week, but the good news for them is that he is fit to start on Tuesday.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Rui; Lobotka, Anguissa, Zielinski; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia