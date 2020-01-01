'Frank stands up for himself' - Chelsea boss Lampard backed by ex-team-mate after clashes with Klopp and Mourinho

The Blues manager has got involved in a row with both the Liverpool and Tottenham coaches in recent months

manager Frank Lampard has been complimented for "standing up for himself" after recent touchline clashes with fellow managers Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho.

Lampard's latest clash came in Chelsea's match against on Tuesday night, in which he and his former manager Mourinho had words on the touchline.

That followed a heated row with Liverpool boss Klopp during a Premier League match in July, an incident that Lampard later admitted he regretted.

Lampard's former team-mate Trever Siinclair, however, believes that the Chelsea manager has little to apologise for and has said his touchline battles are an effective way to show his players that he cares.

“I like the fact Frank stands up for himself. I think he’s his own man,” Sinclair told talkSPORT.

“He’s got to be looked upon by his players that he cares. I think that’s the reaction, from a players’ point of view, I want to see my manager arguing with an opposition manager if he’s giving it loads.

“I want to see him sticking up for us like he cares for it. I think Frank’s done that.

“He’s not going for little managers because we have seen it with Klopp. He doesn’t care.

“Frank’s done everything in the game as a player. If he wants to emulate someone like [Carlo] Ancelotti, he has to stand his ground in the technical box and I think he’s doing that superbly well.”

Following Tuesday night's clash with Mourinho on the sideline, Lampard insisted that the confrontation between the pair was light-hearted.

"We were having some fun on the line. I get on well with Jose and I think he said that to me," Lampard said after the match.

"I commented on the fact that he seemed to speak more with the referee than he speaks with his players so it is just a moment with us.

"I have a huge respect for Jose, no matter what he says on the touchline. I think he was feeling the sense of the first half and how it was. All was well at the end of the game and that will never change."