Franck Kessié officially returns to Serie A

Atalanta have pulled off a free transfer coup. The Italian club confirmed on Saturday that Franck Kessie is coming back, and the veteran Ivory Coast midfielder returns to where his European career took off nine seasons ago.

The 29-year-old arrives on a free after his contract with Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli expired. His return to Serie A comes after several seasons in the Kingdom, where he impressed and picked up important silverware.

Kessie enjoyed a strong campaign in Saudi Arabia. He scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 42 matches across all competitions before choosing Italy over interest from a number of local clubs.

This homecoming carries real significance. Kessie wore the Atalanta shirt nine seasons ago, playing 31 matches, scoring seven goals and setting up four more, before joining Milan and establishing himself as one of the finest midfielders in Serie A.

At Milan, Kessie won the Serie A title in 2021-2022. A spell with Barcelona followed before his move to Al-Ahli, giving him a rich mix of experiences across Italy, Spain and Saudi Arabia.