France U17 vs Spain U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U17 Championship match between France and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France Under-17s and Spain Under-17s will both look to bounce back from losses when they square off in the European Under-17 Championship on Friday evening.

Spain picked up a narrow 2-1 defeat in their opening game against Portugal, while France were brushed aside 4-0 by England in their tournament opener.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

France U17 vs Spain U17 kick-off time & stadium

Date: Friday, May 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:30 pm BST Venue: Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium

The UEFA U17 Championship match between France U17 and Spain U17 will be played at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium in Larnaca, Cyprus.

It will kick off at 6:30 pm BST on Friday, May 24, 2024 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch France U17 vs Spain U17 online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK and worldwide, the UEFA U17 Championship match between France U17 and Spain U17 is available to watch and stream online live through UEFA.tv.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

France U17 team news

France manager Jose Alcocer could be tempted to shuffle his pack following a heavy defeat in round one, with Iliesse Salhi and Darryl Bakoli both vying for starting positions.

Dijon striker Rayan Messi is also in line for a start, having netted four goals in nine outings for the Under-17 side.

France Under-17s possible XI: Niflore; Salhi, Gadou, Angely, Dienck; Bakola, Sellami, Cabral; Kante, Messi, Sternal.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Niflore, Stawiecki Defenders: Angely, Bienck, Gadou, Planeix, Salhi, Sissoko, Thebault Midfielders: Bakola, Bouaddi, Cabral, Sellami Forwards: Ndjantou, Kante, Kouakou, Meite, Messi, Molebe, Sternal

Spain U17 team news

Spain's first-choice goalie Manu Gonzalez will have to prove his fitness after he was pulled out in the second half against Portugal.

If Gonzalez is unable to recover in time for Friday's clash, the goalkeeping responsibilities will fall on the shoulders of Real Madrid shot-stopper Alvaro Gonzalez.

Spain Under-17s possible XI: A Gonzalez; Fortea, Martinez, Aguado, Navarro; Junyent, Bernal, Hernandez; Yanez, Otorbi, Arnuncio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: M González, A González Defenders: Sangaré, Fortea, Navarro, Martínez, Farré, Aguado, Cuenca Midfielders: Hernández, Junyent, Iago, Bernal, Durán Forwards: Arnu, Yáñez, Fernández, Oyono, Otorbi, Osazuwa

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between France U17 and Spain U17 across all competitions.

Date Match Competition 5/30/23 Spain U17 1-3 France U17 U17 European Championship 11/12/19 Spain U17 1-6 France U17 U17 World Championship 10/17/17 France U17 1-2 Spain U17 U17 World Championship 5/12/17 Spain U17 3-1 France U17 U17 European Championship 3/25/15 France U17 1-1 Spain U17 U17 European Championship, Qual.

