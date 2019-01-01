'France are missing out' - Young bemused by 'unplayable' Martial being left out by Deschamps

The 34-year-old cannot believe that his club-mate is not involved for Les Bleus after a strong start to the season

captain Ashley Young cannot believe that team-mate Anthony Martial has been left out of ’s squad to face Moldova and Albania in action.

Martial’s last outing for Les Bleus came in March 2018 in a 3-1 friendly victory over .

Since then, he has fallen behind the likes of Kylian Mbappe, who scored twice in that match, Thomas Lemar and Kingsley Coman in the pecking order.

And Young says that the winger has been “unbelievable to watch” this season as he has amassed a total of five goals from nine matches, leaving him at a loss as to why the 18-capped star has been overlooked by Didier Deschamps once again.

“For me I think France are missing out - I can't understand why he's not in their squad. That is up to them but he can only get better,” he said of the 23-year-old.

“You can see he is a natural goal scorer. The way Anthony plays with Marcus Rashford is unplayable at times. Anthony was a big miss when he was injured.”

While United have taken their share of criticism this season as they have fallen to 14th in the Premier League standings ahead of a Sunday meeting with , he has been encouraged by the attacking play of his cohorts.

“Some of the combinations from the boys up front was unbelievable for us watching at the back,” he added. “At times this season, we've blown teams away with our attacking. When you watch us going forward you think it is only going to be a matter of time before we score.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, however, have scored a meagre 13 goals from their 11 Premier League matches this season – a modest rate that ranks as one of the poorest in the division.

After impressing in a 3-0 away win against Partizan in the on Thursday, though, they will hope to take confidence from that match into their meeting with the Seagulls at Old Trafford.

They will, however, be without Young’s services due to suspension, while Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba are the other notable absentees for the clash.