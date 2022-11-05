FPL nightmare! Haaland only makes Man City bench as Foden also not in starting XI for Fulham clash

Erling Haaland has been named on the bench for Manchester City's game against Fulham as Pep Guardiola deems him not fully fit just yet.

Haaland loses race to be fit

Has missed last two games

Foden & Mitrovic miss out in big blow for FPL players

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland has been named on the bench for Manchester City's game against Fulham as he continues to recover from an injury that has kept him out of their last two games. Phil Foden has also been omitted from the starting XI as Guardiola tinkers with his team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland suffered an injury to his foot on his return to Dortmund and has not done enough to declare himself fully fit just yet. Foden is likely rested after playing 90 minutes in midweek. Aleksandr Mitrovic misses out for Fulham in a major blow for the travelling team.

More to follow...