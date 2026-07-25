Fortuna friendly descends completely into chaos: referee injured after blow from player

Referee Mathilde Demoncay suffered an injury in bizarre fashion on Saturday during the friendly between FC Metz and Fortuna Sittard. The Frenchwoman took a heavy hit in a scuffle just before half-time and did not return after the break. Fortuna, meanwhile, lost 3-1.

Fortuna played their fourth pre-season friendly on French soil and lost to Metz. Justin Hübner scored the visitors' only goal.

Le Républicain Lorrain reported that the meeting was 'heated at times' and anything but friendly. Just before the half-time whistle, tempers finally boiled over.

Fortuna striker Lequincio Zeefuik had his shirt pulled and reacted furiously. Several Metz players then got involved and a scuffle broke out.

As Demoncay tried to separate the players, she was struck in the altercation. The referee fell heavily and could not continue.

French media say Demoncay suffered a concussion in the incident. One of her assistant referees took her place on the pitch in the second half.

By chance, an amateur referee was in the crowd as a spectator and, after consultation, was able to come on as an assistant referee.

Next Friday, Fortuna wrap up their pre-season campaign at home to APOEL Nicosia. Two weeks later, they open the new VriendenLoterij Eredivisie season with a tough away trip to champions PSV.







