Former ADO Den Haag, VVV-Venlo and NAC player Ahmed Ammi has died at the age of 45. Fortuna Sittard announced Ammi's death on Tuesday afternoon. The former professional footballer died as a result of bowel cancer.

"In recent years Ahmed worked within Fortuna Sittard's youth academy as head coach of the Under-19s. With passion, knowledge and dedication, he committed himself every day to the development of young players," the club website reads.

"Ahmed was known as a committed coach, inspiring mentor and above all a warm and sincere person. With his enthusiasm, professionalism and personal attention, he left a lasting impression on players, colleagues and everyone who worked with him."

"Some time ago Ahmed was confronted with a serious diagnosis. From that moment on he fought cancer with enormous courage and determination. Unfortunately, he was unable to win that battle. Ahmed was 45 years old."

"Our thoughts are with his wife, children, family, friends and all members of the Fortuna family who knew him. We wish them much strength and courage in coming to terms with this great loss."

ADO Den Haag also responded with sadness to the news of his death. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones. We wish them much strength and courage in this difficult time. Rest in peace, Ahmed."

NAC paid tribute by posting Ammi's stunning goal against Ajax from the 2007/08 season. "NAC have learned with sadness of the death of former player Ahmed Ammi. In the 2007-2008 season he was a valued player in Breda. Everyone still remembers his goal against Ajax (1-3 win). NAC wish his next of kin all the strength and courage."

During his career, Ammi played no fewer than 178 matches for VVV-Venlo between 2001 and 2007, before returning to the Limburg club for one season via NAC and ADO Den Haag. He ended his playing career at KFC Uerdingen in 2014, then started work as a youth coach at Fortuna Sittard.

There he remained involved in the development of young footballers until his death. Ammi leaves behind his wife and children. He was 45.











