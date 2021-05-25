Former USMNT youth international Jacob Montes signs one-year contract with Crystal Palace
Former United States youth international Jacob Montes has signed a one-year contract with Crystal Palace.
The American midfielder has agreed on a permanent move to Selhurst Park, subject to international clearance, after leaving Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. - where he won the NCAA national championship while serving as captain.
Montes, who has also played for the Portland Timbers USL reserves and represented the U.S. national team at Under-19 level, will join up with his new team-mates in south London for pre-season before the 2021-22 Premier League campaign kicks off in August.
What's been said?
Montes expressed his delight after being unveiled at Palace on Tuesday, telling the club's official website: “I’m extremely excited. It’s been a dream to be a professional soccer player since I could walk, really, so to be able to sign for a Premier League club is incredible.
“I want to try to make a good impression, and do whatever I can to perform at the highest level.”
Eagles chairman Steve Parish added: “We’ve been really impressed by Jacob, and welcome him to the club.”
Montes' career record to date
Montes has only made eight professional appearances to date, with all of those outings coming in the USL Championship for the Portland Timbers reserves side.
The 22-year-old made a name for himself at Georgetown between 2017 and 2020, having initially broken into the American game at the FC Florida Prep Academy.
Montes played a key role in Georgetown's 2019 NCAA National Championship triumph, recording 11 goals and five assists while also being named the Big East Conference Midfielder of the Year.