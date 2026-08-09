Javier Clemente, the former Spain national team coach, has spoken about the future of Aymeric Laporte, the Athletic Bilbao defender who has been linked with a move to Barcelona to make up for the departure of Ronald Araujo.

Barcelona already have four defenders, plus the option of promoting Alvaro Cortes to the first team. Yet sporting director Deco is weighing several ways to strengthen the backline, with Romero and Laporte topping the list.

Spanish newspaper Sport published the comments of Clemente, who once coached Athletic Bilbao himself.

Speaking to EREM News, Clemente said: "I am against Laporte moving to Barcelona."

He added: "Laporte is a great player, but I don't think he will move to Barcelona, because he joined Athletic Bilbao recently from Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia."

The veteran coach rules out the defender leaving Athletic this summer, a year on from his return to the Basque side from Al-Nassr.

"Laporte is indispensable in the Basque club's plans, and I am against his move to Barcelona, and against the departure of any player from Athletic Bilbao's current squad just a few days before the start of the season," he continued.

Athletic are demanding 80 million euros to let Laporte go. He partnered Pau Cubarsi at centre-back for Spain during the World Cup.