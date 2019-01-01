Former NRL star signs on with Central Coast side

The round ball game picks up another convert...

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne will try his hand at yet another sport after signing with local Central Coast football team East Gosford.

The 31-year-old, who was unable to pick up an NRL contract this season amid sexual assault allegations, could turn out for his new club this weekend as revealed by The Sunday Telegraph.

It will be Hayne's fourth football code in the past five years, having tried his hand in the NFL and Rugby 7s before returning to the NRL.

Hayne is the second exiled rugby league star to turn to the round ball, with Ben Barba – who was slapped with a life ban in February over a domestic violence incident – playing striker for a side in Mackay.

Hayne is understood to be registered in an open men's competition with East Gosford and may make his debut on Sunday against Ourimbah at Hylton Moore Oval at 2:55pm.

He had been keeping fit by training with the Woy Woy rugby league team.

The former Origin and Test player faced court in May for a second charge relating to the alleged rape of a woman in the Hunter Valley on NRL grand final night in 2018.

His bail conditions have been changed, with Hayne now residing in Umina Beach and required to report to the Woy Woy police station on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Hayne began his NRL career in 2006 at Parramatta and ascended to the top of the game three years later when he won the coveted Dally M Medal as the NRL's best player.

He claimed the award again in 2014 before setting off on his NFL journey with the San Francisco 49ers.

The speedster walked away from American football in 2016, briefly playing for Fiji in Rugby 7s, before rejoining the NRL with the Gold Coast Titans.

He spent one-and-a-half seasons with the Titans and then came home to the Eels, playing 15 matches for the club last year.