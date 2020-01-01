Former Man Utd midfielder Fellaini tests positive for coronavirus in China

The ex-Red Devil is the first Chinese Super League player to be diagnosed with the virus

Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for coronavirus in the Chinese province of Jinan, their health department has confirmed.

The former and player is currently lining up for Chinese Super League (CSL) side Shandong Luneng and arrived by train in Jinan on March 20 when the positive test was taken.

Fellaini, 32, is the first CSL player to test positive for coronavirus to date with that competition, like most around the world, currently suspended indefinitely.

While Covid-19 originated from , reports from the country have suggested a dramatic decrease in diagnosed cases over the past month as things deteriorate elsewhere around the world.

Fellaini moved to Shandong in 2019 and enjoyed a successful first season with the club as he scored 13 goals in all competitions as his side finished fifth in the league.

As the coronavirus gets worse around the world, football has been unable to escape its grasp with a number of players, managers and staff testing positive.

On Saturday, former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz sadly passed away after being hospitalised with the condition. While star Paulo Dybala joined a growing list of players from the club to test positive.​

