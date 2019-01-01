Former Liverpool striker Sturridge closing in on move to Trabzonspor

The 29-year-old is set to continue his career in Turkey after leaving the Reds at the end of last season

Former striker Daniel Sturridge is nearing a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Goal can confirm that the 29-year-old is travelling to on Wednesday for talks with the club, who are prepared to offer a two-year contract with an option for a third.

The contract is thought to be worth around €3 million (£2.8m/$3.3m) per season.

Sturridge has been a free agent since departing Liverpool at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, and his potential move to Turkey would see him join a Super Lig side that finished in fourth place last season.

That finish was good enough to qualify for Europe, and Trabzonspor have the second leg of a play-off set for Thursday against Sparta Prague, with the first leg having finished at 2-2.

Sturridge struggled with injuries during his time at Anfield after joining the club from in January 2013.

The striker scored 21 goals in a memorable 2013-14 campaign, but since that season has failed to start more than 11 league matches for the Anfield outfit.

In his final year with Liverpool, Sturridge made 27 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals, and was an unused substitute in June's final victory over .

Overall, Sturridge scored 67 goals in 160 appearances during his time with Liverpool.

"Daniel has earned the right to be considered a modern-day Liverpool great, I would think," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told the club's official website upon confirmation of his departure.

"He came to the club while we were trying to rebuild and re-establish ourselves. Some of the goals he has scored for Liverpool were so, so, so important."

Sturridge began his career at before joining Chelsea in 2009.

The 29-year-old was reported to have suitors all over Europe, though remaining in the Premier League appeared an increasingly unlikely option.

, , and were mentioned as potential destinations for Sturridge, along with side as well as clubs in .

But it appears the veteran is set to continue his career in Turkey, as Trabzonspor looks for its first league title since the 1983-84 season.