Sir Martin Broughton, the British businessman who rescued Liverpool from a bitter boardroom in 2010, is eyeing a bid for Chelsea as the club remains for sale following sanctions against owner Roman Abramovich.

At least 10 interested parties are interested in Chelsea amid Abramovich's impending sale, with that process currently on hold following sanctions levied against the Russian owner and his assets.

And Broughton is now looking to get involved as the bidding process heats up.

What's happening?

Broughton, a boyhood Chelsea fan, has held talks about playing a role in bids that are already being prepared, GOAL can confirm.

Additionally, Broughton is negotiating with potential backers about tabling his own bid, although there are concerns about whether or not he could raise enough money to enter the race before Friday's deadline.

Who is Broughton?

Broughton, a former British Airways chairman, is best known for orchestrating the sale of Liverpool to Fenway Sports Group in 2010, ending the disastrous ownership tenure of Tom Hicks and George Gillett.

He was appointed the club's chairman in April 2010 and was tasked with expediting the sale of the club to new owners. He was succeeded as chairman by Tom Werner once the takeover was complete.

In the years since FSG took over, Liverpool have returned to the top of English football, having won the Champions League and Premier League under their current owners.

Broughton is the only person to have aided in an ownership change at the behest of the UK government, which he did at Liverpool alongside the state-controlled Royal Bank of Scotland, the club's biggest lender.

He currently chairs Sports Investment Partners, a private firm that has backed businesses in areas like sports technology and event management.

