Former Chelsea youngster Taylor-Crossdale on life at Fulham & following in Abraham's footsteps

The 20-year-old left the Blues when his contract expired in 2019 and he insists he doesn't regret joining the Cottagers despite his lack of minutes

Former forward Martell Taylor-Crossdale has revealed he is still committed to despite a lack of regular first-team football as he also expressed his admiration for Tammy Abraham.

Taylor-Crossdale has thus far been limited to playing for the Cottagers' Under-23 side - with one first-team appearance coming in the - although he is benefitting from the experience of learning from top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The 20-year-old turned down in favour of a move to Fulham in the summer and he remains determined to prove his worth to first-team manager Scott Parker in an attempt to earn more minutes on the pitch.

"When I chose Fulham, I was just looking for a pathway that was structured and with a plan," Taylor-Crossdale told Goal. "I wanted to go somewhere where the team was good and it would be a challenge for me.

"That’s something that I looked for when I left Chelsea, nothing more. I would say so far it has been challenging and up and down really. It started off well and I was with the first team and getting opportunities.

"I was training with them for a couple of months. I managed to make the bench and I was travelling. That was all good but then I got put back down to the Under-23s. That’s been a challenge for me to maintain the levels that I need to.

"Every day I have to train as hard as I can when I am with the first-team and not take these chances for granted. I can’t wait for people to give it to me on a plate. I have to go and take it. It's all about how hard I work really.

"The plan is to get in the team more. I want as many appearances as I can in the men’s game and just really take hold of my career and kick on. My debut was a big lifetime moment that I will never forget. It was a big achievement for me. That’s my highlight of the season so far.

"We definitely belong in the Premier League. The way we play would suit the Premier League so much. We pass the ball so well and when we get the chance, we are deadly. There is no reason why this squad can’t get promoted and stay in the Premier League.

"It was a great opportunity for me to get in there and see how these lot work from day-to-day. It is a very high standard and demanding so you have to be at it every day. You have got to learn from the first team. When I was there, I was taking little notes from Mitro (Mitrovic) and learning off him really.

"I want to take things from him. He has scored over 20 goals already this season so to be close to him and learn off him and train like him can help me."

Taylor-Crossdale, who was the Under-18 Premier League top scorer in 2016-17, also revealed how he thrived alongside the likes of Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi prior to his decision to leave Chelsea.

"It was hard to leave but it was the right decision," he added. "You have to see the bigger picture. There are different pathways for everyone. Saying goodbye to everyone was hard but sometimes you have got to do what you have got to do.

"The top goalscoring season was helped by [Under-18 head coach] Ed Brand and Jody Morris. They showed me the next levels to go to. The fitness levels, footballing, tactically and then I was topping the charts. That was good.

"I had James, who was crossing from everywhere, defending and leading the team. Then on the other side, I had Callum who creates, links and scores. It made it easier for us. Having both of them was crazy.

"Tammy and Dominic Solanke left and then it was me. I was watching them scoring goals, I was younger and I wanted to be like that. I wanted to be a striker.

"So there was a bit of pressure. It's amazing what Tammy is doing now. His first full season in the Premier League after Swansea. He is performing very well and he needs to keep going. We used to say we can’t wait for that time to happen and luckily it happened for him.

"It's good they are all still my friends. I still talk to them and root for them. It's good seeing that and hopefully it will be my time to do the same thing."