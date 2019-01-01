Former Arsenal winger Jose Antonio Reyes tragically dies in car accident

The Spaniard's former club Sevilla have confirmed that the 35-year-old, and his cousin Jonathan, were killed in a traffic collision

Former Arsenal and winger Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a car accident at the age of 35.

The EFE agency in reports that the accident took place in Seville at 11.40am local time and that "his car went off the road and caught fire".

Sevilla would later confirm that the former Spain international's cousin Jonathan Reyes was also killed in the collision.

Reyes left the Liga club in 2016 but was a popular figure over two spells with the Andalusians. He also played for Arsenal between 2004 and 2007, scoring 23 goals in all competitions for the Gunners and winning the Premier League and .

Most recently, he had been playing for Extremadura UD in the second division in Spain after joining in January following a brief stint in .

Confirming the tragic news, Sevilla tweeted on Saturday: "We could not offer worse news. Our beloved squad member José Antonio Reyes died in a traffic accident. Rest in peace."

Arsenal also took to Twitter to express their shock and sadness at the news: "Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision in Spain.

"Jose Antonio Reyes: 1983-2019. Rest in peace, Jose."

Reyes won five titles over a remarkable career, three of which came in current Arsenal boss Unai Emery's Sevilla side, having already lifted the trophy twice during his time with .

Having won the Premier League title with Arsenal in 2003-04, Reyes would also go on to win with in 2006-07.

The winger spent his final year in the Spanish top-flight at during the 2016-17 season having left Sevilla at the end of his contract.

Espanyol also paid their respects via social media, posting: "Today is a very sad day for the whole Parakeet family. Our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has passed away.

"From RCD Espanyol de , we want to express our deepest condolences and offer all our support to his family and Sevilla."

The Sevilla academy graduate helped Extremadura to a 15th-placed finish this season and spoke of his happiness when he signed for the club back in January.

"A month ago I came back from and I have been running on my own, this brings me real happiness," he said, as quoted by Marca.

"Last year everyone told me I was crazy with a team almost descended and it was a satisfaction, a pride to save that club and I come with the same desire here to contribute, help my team-mates and achieve the goal."