Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
Bayern Munich - Audi Football Summit 2026Getty
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

For 10 days: Bayern Munich test Uruguay's rising star

Transfers
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
Super Cup
Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart
VfB Stuttgart
Bundesliga
Germany
Uruguay

A new talent at the doors of the Allianz Arena

Uruguayan winger Rodrigo Doduk Rivero is off to Germany today, Sunday, with a trial at Bayern Munich's first team awaiting him.

According to Uruguayan media, the 19-year-old will train with Bayern's first team for 10 days. Doduk has been a key man for Racing Montevideo in recent months, though he sat out his side's match today.

Read also

Sticking to its demand: Manchester City shocks Barcelona for the third time

Besiktas president: the coach did not want Salah, and I made a big effort to convince him

A left winger who represents Uruguay at youth level, Doduk is under contract with Racing Montevideo, a club owned by the "Red&Gold Football" group that Bayern Munich and Los Angeles FC hold jointly.

Super Cup
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB

That partnership lets Bayern keep close tabs on a host of Uruguayan talents. For Doduk, the trial is a chance to work under the first-team coaching staff and prove himself at a higher level.

He will spend the next ten days training with the Bavarians. Then the club will weigh up his level and decide the next step in his career.


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google