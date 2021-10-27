Football Manager 2022 free agents: Who are the best out of contract players to sign?

Being prudent with finances is a key aspect of football management and that's no different in Football Manager 2022.

If you're managing a cash-strapped team with no transfer budget, you will have to become something of a 'wheeler-dealer' manager in order to bolster your squad.

The good news is that there is no shortage of talent available on free transfer. Goal brings you some of the best options to sign in FM22.

Best free agent goalkeepers on Football Manager 2022

Name Age Position Nationality Willy Caballero 39 GK Argentina Carlos Abad 26 GK Spain Ander Bardaji 26 GK Spain Ali Alhamada 29 GK Comoros Abdoulaye Diallo 29 GK Senegal Nathan Cremillieux 21 GK France Ataberk Dadakdeniz 21 GK Turkey Keiren Westwood 36 GK Republic of Ireland Juan Pablo Carrizo 37 GK Argentina Beto 39 GK Portugal

Good goalkeepers are a precious commodity and there are not many world class shotstoppers out of contract in Football Manager 2022.

However, former Chelsea and Manchester City net minder Willy Caballero is available, though at 39 in the game the chances are he will retire fairly promptly.

Most of the top free agent goalkeepers are probably Championship level at best, but there are a number of full internationals, including Keiren Westwood and Abdoulaye Diallo.

Best free agent defenders on Football Manager 2022

Name Age Position Nationality Eliaquim Mangala 30 DC France Mateo Mussachio 30 DC Argentina Neven Subotic 32 DC Serbia Sidnei 31 DC Brazil Joris Gnagnon 24 DC / DM France Branislav Ivanovic 37 DRC Serbia Fabio Coentrao 33 DL / WBL / AMRLC Portugal Kwadwo Asamoah 32 DL / WBL Ghana Neil Taylor 32 DL / WBL Wales Dani Alves 38 DR / WBR / MRC Brazil Francis 25 DR / WBR Spain Ivan 27 DR / WBR Spain Marc Navarro 26 DR / WBR / MR Spain Ahmed Elmohamady 33 DR / WBR / MR Egypt

Barcelona and Brazil's legendary wing-back Dani Alves is available for free at the start of the game and, depending on the team you are managing, he could make a decent contribution. Alves hinted that he would be open to returning to Camp Nou to help the cash-strapped Catalan outfit and his experience would be an asset.

Another veteran Champions League winner, Branislav Ivanovic, is also available on free transfer, but the former Serbia international's best days are behind him. Ivanovic's compatriot Neven Subotic is a bit younger and, while his heyday with Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund is long gone, he still has the attributes of a solid centre-back.

While many of the best free agents are pushing on in years, there are a number of defenders who are in their prime, such as Eliaquim Mangala, Sidney and Mateo Mussachio.

Former Watford full-back Marc Navarro is in his mid-twenties, while French centre-back Joris Gnagnon is approaching peak years in terms of physicality.

Best free agent midfielders on Football Manager 2022

Name Age Position Nationality Jack Wilshere 29 DM / AMRLC England Ljubomir Fejsa 32 DM Serbia Nigel de Jong 36 DM Netherlands Jack Rodwell 30 DC / DM England Mattheus Oliveira 27 AMLC Brazil Paulinho 33 DM / AMC Brazil Nabil Bentaleb 26 DM Algeria Clement Grenier 30 DM France Diego Perrotti 33 AMRLC Argentina Mohamed Bahlouli 21 AMLC France Robbie Brady 29 DL / WBL / AML Republic of Ireland Federico Cartabia 28 AMRLC Argentina Jordon Ibe 25 AMRL England Giovani dos Santos 32 AMRLC / FC Mexico Callum Gribbin 22 AMRC England Oscar Romero 29 AMRLC Paraguay Gaston Ramirez 30 AMRLC / FC Uruguay Sebastian Giovinco 34 AMLC / FC Italy Hatem Ben Arfa 34 AMRC / FC France Kevin Mirallas 33 AMRLC Belgium Jack Byrne 25 AMRLC Republic of Ireland

There are plenty of free agent midfielders on Football Manager 2022 who could still do a job for a Premier League or Championship level club.

Among them is former Arsenal and West Ham playmaker Jack Wilshere - can you help the England international back to his best for one last hurrah as a professional?

Ex Liverpool and Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe is entering his prime, while Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady is on the lookout for a new team too.

Former Brazil internatonal Paulinho may fall into the category of 'much maligned', but plenty of teams could do worse than boast an ex-Barcelona and Tottenham midfielder in their ranks.

Jack Byrne's career hasn't quite gone the way he would have hoped after leaving Manchester City and he is available after leaving APOEL.

A host of experienced internationals can be snapped up at the start of the game, including Gaston Ramirez, Diego Perrotti and Sebastian Giovinco.

Best free agent strikers on Football Manager 2022

Name Age Position Nationality Carlos Tevez 37 AMC / FC Argentina Fernando Llorente 36 ST Spain Sergio Diaz 23 AMC / FC Paraguay Andy Carroll 32 ST England Graziano Pelle 36 ST Italy Wilfried Bony 32 ST Ivory Coast Giuseppe Rossi 34 ST Italy

Carlos Tevez may be approaching his fifth decade, but he can still offer something to perk up an ailing attack, as his fellow veterans Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo have shown.

How about giving Andy Carroll another chance? Liverpool once forked out £35 million for the towering striker, but his career has been hampered by injuries. Now in his early thirties, Carroll could flourish in the right system.

You could conceivably pair two veteran Italy internationals in Graziano Pelle and Giuseppe Rossi, while ex Swansea strikers Wilfried Bony and Fernando Llorente are also available.

