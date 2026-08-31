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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Following Saudi interest: a decisive development in the Dembélé contract renewal saga

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Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain
O. Dembele
Saudi Pro League
France
Saudi Arabia

Paris Saint-Germain look set to hand French forward Ousmane Dembélé a new contract in the coming days.

According to "Foot Mercato", the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner will extend his stay with PSG until the summer of 2030.

Dembélé is 29, and his current deal runs until the summer of 2028. He joined the French side from Barcelona in the summer of 2023.

Canal+ broke the news yesterday, Sunday, that the winger had reached an agreement with the PSG hierarchy.

Saudi clubs had circled in recent months, but Dembélé will stay put and continue his career under Luis Enrique.

Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM

A shaky start to the season earned the Frenchman a spell of rest, designed to bring him back to peak sharpness and in the best possible condition.

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