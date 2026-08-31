Paris Saint-Germain look set to hand French forward Ousmane Dembélé a new contract in the coming days.

According to "Foot Mercato", the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner will extend his stay with PSG until the summer of 2030.

Dembélé is 29, and his current deal runs until the summer of 2028. He joined the French side from Barcelona in the summer of 2023.

Canal+ broke the news yesterday, Sunday, that the winger had reached an agreement with the PSG hierarchy.

Saudi clubs had circled in recent months, but Dembélé will stay put and continue his career under Luis Enrique.

A shaky start to the season earned the Frenchman a spell of rest, designed to bring him back to peak sharpness and in the best possible condition.

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