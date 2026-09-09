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وليد الفراجrotana khalejia

Translated by

Following reports of his suspension: Waleed Al-Farraj announces his return date

Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

The Saudi media figure has been absent from appearances during the past period.

Saudi media personality Waleed Al-Farraj has revealed the date of his return to the screen, following his absence over recent weeks.

Al-Farraj shared the news in a post on his personal "X" account. He wrote: "Thank you for all your feelings and prayers, God willing we return to you on Rotana Sport with Waleed for Friday's matches, God willing".

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The presenter has not appeared on "Rotana Khaleejia" since last Friday, despite fronting the programme "Rotana Sport with Waleed".

His absence coincided with reports that he had been suspended from appearing and referred for investigation, over alleged media violations.

Al-Farraj switched to presenting on the "Rotana" channels after hosting "Action with Waleed" on "MBC Action" last season.

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