Following a stunning strike: Real Madrid move to sign Barcelona's old target

Real Madrid have begun making moves to sign one of the most prominent rising talents in the Spanish league, after he caught the eye with a stunning goal on his La Liga debut.

According to Catalan newspaper "Sport", Sergio Martinez, the 19-year-old Racing Santander midfielder, has returned to Real Madrid's radar. Both the Royal Club and Barcelona tracked the player's development throughout last season.

Martinez made a striking start with Racing's first team. He started against Villarreal and scored a superb goal, volleying home from outside the penalty area to give his side a two-goal lead before the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

That impressive display thrust his name back to the forefront of the transfer market. Real Madrid are monitoring his situation closely, with a view to signing him initially for the Castilla squad rather than promoting him directly to the first team.

Standing 1.85 metres tall, Martinez boasts distinctive physical and technical attributes. He builds play well, carries a real physical presence and knows how to arrive in the penalty area from the second line. He is also a Spain under-19 international.

Despite being tied to Racing Santander until 2029, his release clause sits at just 3 million euros. That could make the deal a tempting one for Real Madrid should the Royal Club decide to make an official move.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona chased the player last season. Barcelona studied the possibility of signing him on loan with an option to buy, before Martinez kept developing until he earned his chance with the first team.