'Folarin Balogun knows he's got to fight and prove himself' - Agent insists striker will not be cocky after making USMNT switch

Folarin Balogun knows he must fight to cement his place in the United States national team after pledging his allegiance to the country.

WHAT HAPPENED? Balogun was eligible to represent United States, England and Nigeria but has decided to commit his international future to the country of his birth. The striker's exploits with French side Reims this season had the US Soccer Federation eager for him to pick their team, but his agent, Eddie Bonsu, says the player will not be too cocky when he joins up with the squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told The Athletic: "One thing Flo knows: he’s not walking into the team as ‘I’m the man,’. He knows he’s got to fight and prove himself."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 21-year-old, who has scored 21 goals for Reims while on loan from Arsenal, said it was a "no-brainer" for him to choose the United States over England and Nigeria. He could make his debut for the senior side in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-final against Mexico on June 16.

WHAT NEXT? Balogun will see out the rest of the season with Reims, who take on Angers in their next game on Sunday.