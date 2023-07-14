Folarin Balogun's Arsenal future looks bleak after Mikel Arteta's 'at the moment' statement as Gunners seek £50m transfer fee

Folarin Balogun doesn't appear to have a long-term future at Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta having offered him zero assurances regarding a permanent stay.

Balogun reportedly on transfer list

£50m price tag set by Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus remains club's first-choice striker

WHAT HAPPENED? Balogun's desire to play week-in, week-out is understandable given his remarkable 22-goal season at Ligue 1 side Reims last season. However, that excellent campaign has caused Arsenal to place a heavy price tag on the USMNT star - the Gunners' asking price for the young forward this summer will be around £50 million ($66m). According to reports, Balogun is available for transfer, but whether there are any clubs willing to splash that amount of cash on him is uncertain.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about his future after Arsenal's 1-1 pre-season friendly draw with Nurnberg, Mikel Arteta could only say that Balogun is an Arsenal player for now, offering few assurances that he's part of his long-term plans. He said: "He's just staying here with us at the moment and we will see what happens."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The main reason Balogun's future at Arsenal doesn't seem particularly hopeful ultimately comes down to competition; while Kai Havertz is expected to play in a slightly deeper role, the Germany international is capable of operating as a forward and has a wealth of Premier League experience. Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus remains Arteta's favoured No.9, and there is also competition from 24-year-old back-up striker Eddie Nketiah.

AND WHAT'S MORE: A number of clubs have been linked with Balogun this summer; according to The Guardian, Chelsea, Milan, Inter, Marseille and Monaco are all keeping tabs on the 22-year-old. Given their vast finances - particularly when compared with their Italian and French rivals - Chelsea may be seen as favourites to land the USA international's signature, although Arsenal will unlikely be interested in selling to a direct rival.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Balogun's future in north London may be up for debate, but Arsenal are pushing on with their pre-season preparations regardless. Havertz has spoken out about the experience of adjusting to Arteta's style of play this summer, while imminent marquee signing Declan Rice is set to further bolster a midfield that was already playing to a high level last season. The Gunners' next fixture is against an MLS All-Stars team on July 20.