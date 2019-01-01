Foden hails 'role model' Sterling as he aims for more Man City minutes

The teenager made his first start of the season against Preston and wants to become a regular in the Premier League for Pep Guardiola's side

Phil Foden has revealed he is taking advice from Raheem Sterling as he tries to establish himself as a regular at .

The highly-rated 19-year-old made his first start of the season alongside Sterling in the 3-0 victory over in the on Tuesday.

Foden is pushing to get more minutes in Pep Guardiola’s side and has been speaking to his City team-mate, who broke into the team as a teenager.

And he says he takes inspiration from Sterling's desire to keep improving, with the forward now a key figure for as well as City.

“Every time I watch him, I think ‘wow’ and he is a better player every time I see him," Foden said.

"He has got a lot more to come and that is what is good about him, he is still young and improving and wanting to improve.

“He is a role model and he helps me out a lot and I am just really happy for him.

“In the game and in training and overall, he helps me with my game, giving me tips and what is what for a young lad coming through.”

Foden has played just 10 minutes in the Premier League this season after being an unused substitute four times and missing the 8-0 win over with a stomach bug.

Guardiola has said that the Under-17 World Cup winner should be more assertive in his attempts to get more minutes, but Foden insists he is trying to impress the City boss with his performances on the pitch.

“Any time I get game time is important, I just try and enjoy it,” he said.

“I played [against Preston] so that is the main thing. I am just looking forward.

“I am just trying to take my minutes any time they come and do my best.”

Foden was one of five academy graduates to play against Preston, with a rookie centre-back partnership featuring fellow Stockport-born teenager Taylor Harwood-Bellis alongside 18-year-old Eric Garcia impressing at Deepdale.

Harwood-Bellis was making his debut for the club and Foden was impressed with the assured performance from the 17-year-old.

Article continues below

“It is good for the club,” the midfielder added. “It is good to see Taylor make his debut and I am happy for him.

“I thought he was outstanding, as was Eric Garcia. I think they handled it really well.

“You can tell there is a bit of a connection there from the youth team playing together and I think they handled it really well and helped each other out.”