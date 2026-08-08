Flick's shock behind Araujo's departure from Barcelona

Ronald Araujo is a Liverpool player. The Barcelona star has completed a season-long loan move to Anfield after the two clubs struck an agreement over the Uruguayan defender.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Liverpool will cover the player's entire salary during the loan and hold an option to buy Araujo at the end of the season.

Both clubs and the player signed off on the deal once Barcelona sporting director Deco gave his approval.

Araujo's agents flew into Barcelona on Friday afternoon and wrapped up the transfer within a few hours.

His contract with Barcelona runs until 2031, and he has no intention of leaving the Catalan club permanently.

The defender will say goodbye to his team-mates this morning before the squad heads to Italy for a triangular friendly against Udinese and Nottingham Forest, part of their preparations for the new season.

What pushed him out was a shocking conversation with Hansi Flick. The Uruguayan chose to look for more playing time away from the Camp Nou after that frank meeting, one already scheduled the moment he returned from the preparation period.

Flick confirmed to him what the sporting director had told his agent back in May: the plan for this season was to keep Araujo in the same spot in the defensive line, with limited minutes and a largely secondary role.

Araujo accepted the situation and decided to leave in search of alternatives that offered greater opportunities. Liverpool, one of the Premier League's major clubs, had tracked him for years and could finally get their man.

The Barcelona captain will travel to England over the weekend to begin a new chapter in the Premier League.