Flick calls up Rodri for the first time: notable absentee from squad for Athletic Bilbao clash

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has named his squad for Thursday's Spanish league clash with Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou.

Rodri Hernández earns a maiden call-up and looks set to make his Barcelona debut. Alejandro Balde returns after missing out against Elche, while Xavi Espart takes the number 12 shirt following his promotion to the first team.

Gavi is the big absentee. A serious injury to his right knee, suffered in the league opener, sees him ruled out to rest.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums

The Andalusian joins Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji on the injury list.

Flick has once again turned to youngsters Eder Aller, Bryan Fariñas and Hamza Abdelkarim to round out the squad.

Barcelona's squad was as follows:

Goalkeepers: Joan García, Szczęsny, Eder Aller.

Defence: Cancelo, Balde, Cubarsí, Xavi Espart, Christensen, Gerard Martín, Koundé, Eric García.

Midfield: Fermín López, Pedri, Rodri, Olmo, Marc Bernal, Bryan Fariñas.

Attack: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Ademi, Gordon, Hamza Abdelkarim.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums











