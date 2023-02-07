Flamengo vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Flamengo vs Al-Hilal match on TV in the UK, US and India

Flamengo take on Al-Hilal in the semi-final of the 2022 Club World Cup on Tuesday.

The 2022 Copa Libertadores champions will hope to make it to the final of the tournament for the first time since 2019. They recently went down 4-3 against Palmeiras in the Supercopa do Brasil final.

Al-Hilal qualified for the semi-final in a dramatic fashion as they came back from behind in the dying moments against Wydad Casablanca in the second round and then beat them 5-3 in the penalties.

GOAL brings you all of the information you need to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Flamengo vs Al-Hilal City date & kick-off time

Game: Flamengo vs Al-Hilal Date: February 7, 2023 Kick-off: 7:00pm GMT / 2:00pm ET / 12:30 am IST (Feb 8) Venue: Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier

How to watch Flamengo vs Al-Hilal City on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), Flamengo vs Al-Hilal can be watched on Fox Sports 2 and Fox Deportes and streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV.

There is no broadcast of the match in the United Kingdom (UK) and India but it can be streamed on FIFA+ and the FIFA YouTube channel.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes DirecTV Stream, fuboTV UK N/A FIFA+, FIFA YouTube India N/A FIFA+, FIFA YouTube

Flamengo squad and team news

The Brazilian side has traveled to Morocco without striker Bruno Henrique who is out of action with a knee injury. Gabriel Barbosa, who netted a brace against Palmeiras in the Supercopa do Brasil final, is likely to lead the line for Flamengo.

Flamengo predicted XI: Santos; Luis, Pereira, Luiz, Varela; Gerson, Maia, Ribeiro; De Arrascaeta; Pedro, Barbosa

Position Players Goalkeepers Santos, Cunha, Souza Defenders Varela, Caio, Pereira, Lucas, Bruno, Luis, Luiz, Pablo, Matheuzinho Midfielders Pulgar, Ribeiro, Maia, De Arrascaeta, Gerson, Vidal, Franca Forwards Pedro, Barbosa, Everton, Marinho

Al-Hilal City squad and team news

The only Al-Hilal player missing from this crucial semi-final tie is suspended midfielder Mohamed Kanno who helped the Saudi Arabian side reach the last-four stage. Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo is likely to start upfront.

Al-Hilal predicted XI: Al-Mayouf; N. Al-Dawsari, Al-Bulaihi, Jang, Abdulhamid; S. Al-Dawsari, Cuellar, Vietto; Carrillo, Ighalo, Marega