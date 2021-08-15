Flamengo make final €10m loan push for Chelsea outcast Kenedy as Miazga close to Alaves move

The Blues are motoring ahead in their efforts to reduce their squad size that had stood at 42 players

Chelsea are preparing to send two more players out on loan as Flamengo make their final push to sign Kenedy, while Matt Miazga is in advanced talks with La Liga side Alaves.

Kenedy has been in talks with the Brazilian side all summer and they are growing confident the Blues will accept their loan offer that includes an option to buy at €10 million.

Miazga, meanwhile, seems set to join Alaves but the structure of the deal is still being discussed. With just one year left on his Blues contract, Chelsea will likely ask to extend that deal by one year before allowing him to leave on loan.

Chelsea raising funds through player sales

Chelsea have signed Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Bettinelli so far this summer, with the former Inter striker costing £98m ($136m).

They now look set to raise more money through player sales than what they have spent in the market, however, having agreed on the €40m (£34m/$47m) sale of Tammy Abraham to Roma.

The 23-year-old has travelled to Rome to complete his medical and the Blues will have the option in 2023 to buy him back for £68m ($94m).

Furthermore, having already sold the likes of Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi this summer for more than £40m ($55m), the Blues are in talks with Besiktas to sell Michy Batshuayi.

Ike Ugbo has agreed on a £4m ($6m) move to Genk that will soon be announced after a medical, while Tiemoue Bakayoko has held talks with Ligue 1 clubs Lyon and Rennes over a permanent move away.

Chelsea are still looking at options to sell further former loan stars in this transfer window including Ross Barkley, Davide Zappacosta and Danny Drinkwater.

The Blues have, meanwhile, turned down a loan bid from PAOK for Baba Rahman and are instead looking to sell him to a host of interested clubs.

Trevoh Chalobah had been set to move on loan but his first two performances of the season in the Super Cup and Premier League have given Thomas Tuchel food for thought.

However, Dujon Sterling is soon set for a loan move with a host of Championship and overseas clubs interested.

Will Chelsea buy again this summer?

The Blues have further funds available but Tuchel is cautious about upsetting the dressing room harmony with too many new signings.

Much could depend on the contract talks between the Premier League club and their two defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Chelsea have also tested the market to sell Kurt Zouma although talks collapsed with West Ham and Sevilla.

The idea to move on Zouma was related to the Blues' desire to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, who has a £68m ($94m) price tag.

Article continues below

Chelsea also have a space in midfield available with Ruben Loftus-Cheek battling to convince Tuchel not to sign any of the club's targets.

They include West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga and Monaco ace Aurelien Tchouameni.

Further reading