Five arrests made after Manchester City fan 'left for dead' following brutal attack in Belgium

Belgian authorities have confirmed five arrests were made after a Manchester City fan was left in critical condition following an attack in Drongen.

Guido De Pauw, 63, two friends and his son were in a car park when a Club Brugge fan took his scarf and struck him in the head.

The East Flanders Public Prosecutor's office released a statement to confirm that an investigation is under way.

What has been said?

“Last night around 10.40pm, an incident took place in the parking lot of the E40 Drongen towards Brussels,” it begins.

“A man wearing a Manchester City scarf had stopped his car in Drongen after the Club Brugge - Manchester City football match and had gone into a shop.

Get well soon 💙 https://t.co/CMDvY4Tw8R — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) October 20, 2021

“According to the first findings of the investigation, his football scarf was taken in the shop by a suspect and he walked outside with it.

“Subsequently, the victim came into confrontation with some suspects in the parking lot, and ended up on the ground after being physically assaulted.

“The emergency services arrived on the scene. The victim, a 63-year-old man from Ninove, was taken to hospital. He is in mortal danger. There were a number of witnesses to the facts.

Sending my best wishes. Get well soon mate 💙 https://t.co/ox3jLq1bBe — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) October 20, 2021

“Due to these facts, the police arrested five people during the night. They were arrested by order of the East Flanders Public Prosecutor's Office. The investigation is in full swing.”

'Left for dead'

The victim's son, Jurgen, co-chairman of Belgium-based Man City fan group Blue Moon, told HLN of the incident: “After the game, we stopped at the parking lot. A Club [Brugge] supporter approached him and pulled the scarf from his neck.

“When my dad asked for his scarf back, he received a heavy blow to the head, after which the perpetrators fled and left my dad for dead.”

City 'shocked and saddened'

Man City released their own statement on Wednesday, which read: “Everyone at Manchester City is shocked and saddened to hear reports of an attack on one of our supporters after the Champions League game in Bruges last night.

“We are currently working with our counterparts at Club Brugge as well as Belgian and Greater Manchester Police to establish more information.

“Our thoughts and best wishes go out to the family and friends of the Belgian based supporter, who remains in hospital.”

A Club Brugge statement read: "Club Brugge was horrified to learn of the events at the E40 motorway parking lot in Drongen where a Manchester City supporter, who had previously been a guest at the Jan Breydel Stadium, was attacked.

"Club Brugge strongly disapproves of all criminal behaviour, both inside and outside the stadium and puts tolerance first. Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the Manchester City supporter."