How to watch Johnny Fisher vs Alen Babic: Date, time, fight card, & more info

Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to catch the heavyweight bout live from London this July

Johnny Fisher will look to claim his biggest scalp to date when he squares off with Alen Babic in a heavyweight encounter, with the blockbuster battle set to unfold at London’s Copper Box Arena this weekend.

Hot on the heels of England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final with Switzerland, home fans will be hoping this encounter can form part of a one-two punch for the homegrown hero, as he looks to take down his tough Croatian opponent.

At only 25, Fisher remains one of the most promising young talents in the division, and knows that another victory, to extend his undefeated record, will edge him closer to a title fight against one of the bigger heavyweights available.

But Babic, hot off the back of a comeback victory following last year’s first career loss to Lukasz Rozanski, will prove a muscular opponent more than capable of dishing out just as much pain as his rival, setting the stage for what looks to be a thrilling encounter.

Elsewhere on the bill, there is a battle for the British and Commonwealth super featherweight titles between Reece Bellotti and Levi Giles, while Leli Buttigieg and Jiri Hauke will also meet in a light middleweight contest.

But just how can you catch it all unfold? Allow GOAL to give you all the details that you will need to know about how to watch Johnny Fisher and Alen Babic fight this July.

When will Johnny Fisher vs Alen Babic take place?

Johnny Fisher and Alen Babic will face off on Saturday, July 6, with the fight due to take place at the Copper Box Arena in London, United Kingdom.

It marks a return to the city for The Romford Bull, who headed abroad for the first time in his last fight, taking on Dmytro Bezus in Las Vegas in February earlier this year.

How to watch Johnny Fisher vs Alen Babic

Region Date Main Event Ringwalk Watch USA Saturday, July 6 14:00 ET DAZN Canada Saturday, July 6 14:00 ET DAZN UK Saturday, July 6 19:00 BST DAZN Ireland Saturday, July 6 19:00 BST DAZN Saudi Arabia Saturday, July 6 21:00 KSA DAZN France Saturday, July 6 20:00 CEST DAZN Australia Sunday, June 7 04:00 AEST DAZN South Africa Saturday, July 6 20:00 SAST DAZN India Saturday, July 6 23:30 IST DAZN

Johnny Fisher vs Alen Babic Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Heavyweight Johnny Fisher vs Alen Babic Super featherweight Reece Bellotti vs Levi Giles Light middleweight Leli Buttigieg vs Jiri Hauke Cruiserweight John Hedges vs Lewis Oakford Women's flyweight Maiseyrose Courtney vs Jasmina Zapotoczna Super featherweight Giorgio Visioli vs Tampela Maharusi Middleweight Jimmy Sains vs Damien Lacoudray Heavyweight Lewie Pochetty vs Amine Boucetta

Johnny Fisher professional boxing stats

Age : 25

: 25 Height : 6ft 4in

: 6ft 4in Reach : N/A

: N/A Total fights : 11

: 11 Record: 11-0 (10 KOs)

Alen Babic professional boxing stats