First-half double writes AC Milan into history books as Rossoneri equal 72-year-old Barcelona goal record

's superb form in this season has seen the club write themselves into the history books following their 3-2 victory against on Wednesday, as Stefano Pioli's side continue to establish their serious Scudetto bona-fides.

The Rossoneri have been among the pacesetters in the Italian top flight, with serious daylight already between the top two of them and rivals , and the rest of the chasing pack, including title holders .

The Bianconeri's defeat to on Tuesday meant that, heading into their last match ahead of Christmas, Pioli's side remained the only unbeaten outfit across Europe's top five leagues.

With their win at San Siro, they added another notch to their cap for the 2020-21 campaign, becoming the first side for over 70 years to score two-plus goals in at least 15 consecutive games over a single calendar year across the same clutch of competitions.

Finishes from Ante Rebic, Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez mean that Milan have become only the second team to achieve the feat, following in the footsteps of , who managed to score at least twice in 18 games on the trot in 1948 .

Fired by the scoring exploits of legendary attacker Cesar Rodriguez, the Blaugrana achieved title triumphs in in both 1947-48 and 1948-49, which may yet prove a promising omen for Pioli as he looks to break Juve's long-term stronghold on the Serie A crown.

Apart from a solitary 3-0 defeat to in the group stage in November, the club are yet to lose a match across all competitions this term and remain among the favourites for both domestic and continental success.

It marks a remarkable run of form across multiple fronts, albeit one that was nearly scuppered in early October after Calhanoglu was required to find a 120th-minute finish in extra-time to force a penalty shootout against Rio Ave to secure European football.

With three more points now claimed, Milan will take Christmas and the new year off, returning to action on January 3 against Benevento following a festive rest period.