How to get Fiorentina vs SSC Napoli tickets: Serie A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

A classic Italian football showdown arrives in Tuscany as Fiorentina host Antonio Conte's SSC Napoli in a highly anticipated Serie A fixture at the historic Stadio Artemio Franchi.

The Viola faithful will paint Florence in purple on Sunday, September 20, 2026, creating an intense, atmospheric backdrop for Raffaele Palladino's squad as they aim to make a strong domestic statement.

Fiorentina supporters will pack into the stands in full voice, ready to rally behind their side as they look to secure a huge home victory early in the 2026/27 Serie A season.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Fiorentina vs Napoli tickets, including 2026/27 Serie A prices, Stadio Artemio Franchi fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Fiorentina vs SSC Napoli Serie A kick-off?

Fiorentina vs Napoli kicks off at the Artemio Franchi in Florence, with the exact time to be confirmed closer to the fixture date.

Serie A - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 06:30 Artemio Franchi, Firenze

How to buy Fiorentina vs Napoli Serie A tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Serie A matches — ranging from standard general admission seating to corporate VIP hospitality packages — managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to strong regional demand when high-profile clubs like Napoli visit Florence, ticket releases follow structured phases:

Fiorentina Season Ticket Holders ( Abbonati ): Existing season ticket holders retain priority rights to their reserved seats for all home Serie A matches.

Official Member Presale ( InViola Card ): Priority access for remaining home sector tickets goes to registered InViola Card holders during an exclusive presale window prior to general release.

General Public Sale ( Vendita Libera ): If seats remain available following member presale windows, ticket access opens to the general public via Fiorentina's official ticketing portal. However, Category A fixtures against top opposition regularly sell out during the member phase.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday access, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Fiorentina vs Napoli Serie A tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for Serie A matches at the Stadio Artemio Franchi vary based on seating section, fixture classification, and membership status:

Matchday Categorization: Matches against major Serie A rivals like Napoli are designated in Category A pricing bands, commanding higher face-value rates than standard domestic fixtures.

Member Discounts: Registered InViola Card holders enjoy discounted ticket pricing and exclusive booking access during presale phases.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Tribuna Coperta and Maratona ) offer prime central viewing options at higher price points, while goal-end stands ( Curva Fiesole and Curva Ferrovia ) provide entry-level pricing and energetic fan atmospheres.

Nominative Identification & ID Regulations: Italian sports legislation mandates that all tickets are strictly nominative (printed with the spectator's full legal name). Fans must present valid physical photo ID (passport or national ID card) matching the ticket details at stadium entry gates.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For Serie A matches at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, visiting Napoli supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Settore Ospiti - Curva Ferrovia Corner).

Away sector ticket prices for Serie A matches typically range between €30 and €50 at face value.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered Napoli fan cardholders (Fidelity Card / Fan Stade) and satisfy safety restrictions established by local Florentine authorities. Away section allocations are strictly regulated and rarely reach open public sale.

Fiorentina vs SSC Napoli Serie A: Everything you need to know

Fiorentina vs SSC Napoli Form

Fiorentina have won one, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-3 Serie A defeat at home to Frosinone on August 29, following a 4-0 loss away at Roma on matchday one. Their only win in this run came in a 4-1 Coppa Italia victory over Benevento in August. Across the five matches, Fiorentina scored seven goals and conceded nine, though both league games ended in defeat without a goal scored.

Napoli have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Serie A defeat at home to Como on August 30, a result that followed a 0-2 win at Genoa on the opening weekend. In pre-season, they beat Aris Thessaloniki 6-2 but could not find a winner against Celta Vigo. Napoli scored eleven goals across the five matches and conceded six, though their defensive record in competitive fixtures has been less convincing.

Fiorentina vs SSC Napoli: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on January 31, 2026, when Napoli won 2-1 at home in Serie A. Across the last five Serie A encounters, Napoli have won four times with one draw, scoring thirteen goals to Fiorentina's five. Fiorentina's only points in this run came from a 2-2 draw at the Franchi in May 2024.

Fiorentina vs SSC Napoli Standings

In the current Serie A table, Fiorentina sit in 20th place while Napoli are tenth after the opening rounds of the 2026/27 season.