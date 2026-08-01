Final sale: Mourinho ousts Real Madrid goalkeeper

Sevilla struck a deal on Saturday to sign Fran González, the Real Madrid goalkeeper who has slipped out of Portuguese coach José Mourinho's plans.

The 21-year-old is expected to link up with the Andalusian side's training camp in the Netherlands within the coming hours, a camp that runs until next Saturday.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Sevilla will pay around 3 million euros for 50% of González's rights. He was the first-choice goalkeeper for Real Madrid Castilla over the past two seasons.

He has also agreed all the terms of his contract with the Andalusian club, a deal that runs until June 2031, according to sources close to the move cited by the EFE agency.

González joined the Real Madrid academy four years ago and made around 50 appearances for Castilla. He added one outing with the first team, against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabéu in the thirtieth round of the 2024-2025 La Liga season.

His arrival at Sevilla will push goalkeeper Alberto Flores out of the squad. Flores is 22, his contract ends on 30 June, and the club believe his time with the reserve side is over.