Final decision: Mourinho rejects gamble scenario with Diomande

José Mourinho has named the Real Madrid squad heading to Budapest for the second match of their pre-season, and new signing Yan Diomande has missed the cut. He won't feature against Ferencváros tomorrow, Saturday, at the Groupama Arena.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Diomande skipped the final morning session before the trip, tied up finalising the administrative work and paperwork on his recent switch to the club. He misses his first call-up and must wait to make his debut.

Mourinho's men set off today at 4pm for the Hungarian capital.

Less than 24 hours had passed since the club officially confirmed the Ivorian winger's arrival, welcomed him to the Spanish capital and put him through his first steps at Valdebebas.

Diomande had been in line to follow the path of Carlos Espí, who joined up with the squad last week the moment he arrived. Mourinho chose caution with the team's most expensive signing, handing him more time to prepare.

Vinícius Júnior, Bernardo Silva and Brahim Díaz all made the squad. Each linked up with the team this week, so all three could feature for the first time during this pre-season.

All eyes will be on Vinícius Júnior. He's set to play his first match since renewing his contract until 2032.

Dean Huijsen returns too, back from the muscle injury that had sidelined him and now training with the group again. It's a welcome lift for a defence still waiting on Antonio Rüdiger to reach full fitness.

Real Madrid's squad for the match:

Goalkeepers: Andriy Lunin, Mestre and Navarro.

Defenders: Dean Huijsen, Juan Martínez, Antonio Rüdiger, Lamine Fati, Mario Rivas, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Denzel Dumfries and Álvaro Carreras.

Midfielders: Arda Güler, Federico Valverde, Bernardo Silva, Eduardo Camavinga, Sистero, Lacosta and Cirilla.

Forwards: Brahim Díaz, Vinícius Júnior, Yáñez, Endrick and Carlos Espí.

Staying behind in Madrid are Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy, Raúl Asencio and Rodrygo, each continuing his treatment and rehabilitation programme away from group training.

